Smackdown and Night of Champions in Riyadh to go ahead as planned

The Night of Champions premium live event and the Smackdown on the eve of the show will go ahead as planned in Riyadh this coming weekend after some ease in the tensions in the Middle East.

There was some hiccup yesterday as some crew who flew earlier for production purposes got stuck at their layover airport as most countries around Iran closed their airspace after Iran launched an attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar as retaliation.

But as things looked bleak, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran was quickly announced by President Donald Trump.

WWE promoted both Smackdown and Night of Champions as taking place from Saudi Arabia last night on Raw. For international viewers, Smackdown will also air live on Netflix while it will be on tape delay in the United States on USA Network.

