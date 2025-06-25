Owens takes a swipe at Cardona, Natalya to challenge for the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship

– Kevin Owens takes a shot at Matt Cardona

“For a guy who loves to be on indies so much, he sure fu*king talks a lot about how much he wants to be back in WWE.”

“Can’t call yourself King of Indies and you’re going out there telling people, ‘I don’t know why WWE hasn’t signed me.’”

– Natalya to challenge Kali Armstrong for the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship.

