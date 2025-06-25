More WWE News and Notes

– Chad Gable is set to undergo shoulder surgery next week, reports PWInsider.

– Bayley shared a post showing that she, Sheamus, and Grayson Waller attended a Taylor Swift concert.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday night drew 1,524,000 viewers, up 123,000 viewers.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Alba Fyre defeats B-Fab in the WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament

Fyre will now face either Nikkita Lyons or Thea Hail to determine Sol Ruca’s next challenger