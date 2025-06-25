More WWE News and Notes

– Chad Gable is set to undergo shoulder surgery next week, reports PWInsider.
– Bayley shared a post showing that she, Sheamus, and Grayson Waller attended a Taylor Swift concert.
SWIFTIES pic.twitter.com/eJvJTR5caA
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 25, 2025
– WWE Smackdown on Friday night drew 1,524,000 viewers, up 123,000 viewers.
– Alba Fyre defeats B-Fab in the WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
The new #WWESpeed Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament starts NOW! Who ya got when @TheVibeBri goes one-on-one with @wwe_alba? pic.twitter.com/mtyXBQmnEK
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
Fyre will now face either Nikkita Lyons or Thea Hail to determine Sol Ruca’s next challenger