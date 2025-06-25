Medical update on Kevin Owens, plus a match scheduled for WWE Evolution

Kevin Owens revealed he’s set to undergo neck surgery in mid-July after months of dealing with complications and delays. “It’s been such a frustrating process.” The injury stems from “trauma happened in January,” though he continued working until doctors warned, “‘Don’t get hit. You might die.'” Despite feeling fine for months—”My neck has been fine, I’m not in pain”—he experienced worrying signs like “my legs fell asleep in the ring.” Initially, doctors didn’t suspect the neck, but later confirmed it.

Owens consulted top spine surgeons, thanks to support from WWE, “Randy, TJ, and WWE put me in touch with all the best spine surgeons.” At first, they were surprised: “‘You don’t have any symptoms?’ ‘No… I’m great.'” But recently, “the symptoms all came in one shot” with severe pain and numbness. Now, he’s eager for surgery: “I can’t wait… not just because I want to get back in the ring, just because I want to not be in pain.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is expected to take place at Evolution in Atlanta, Georgia on July 13th.

(Source: WrestleVotes)