John Cena says fans will determine direction of his character in final 6 months

In an interview with Collider, WWE champion John Cena said that the fans’ reactions will drive the direction of his character over the next few months as his career winds down.

Cena admitted that there will be pivots, pivots which will come depending on how the audience feels about him.

“So, if you ever had a voice to use, if you ever wanted to say something, I hate to steal my own cliché, but the time is now,” Cena said. “I look forward to the road ahead because the audience is going to dictate the direction we go.”

The fans have already started cheering for Cena despite supposedly going heel. His heel work did not exactly set the company on fire, and while it was something that fans wanted to happen during his 25-year career, it doesn’t feel like they wanted it to happen now.

“I think it’s a wonderful time to be a fan. I think a lot of different talent are being able to capitalize on all we’re doing, and I applaud the WWE for always being able to think extended but pivot on a dime in a moment, as it happens. I think that’s their strongest suit,” Cena added.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996