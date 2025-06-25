Jim Ross says he is cancer free, AEW Collision viewership on June 21st

– Jim Ross has announced that he is now cancer free.

“The cancer’s gone, which I’m very happy to say,

So you know, I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

(source: Grillin’ JR Podcast)

– Collision last Saturday night drew 426,000 viewers, up 71,000 viewers from the last show which aired on Wednesday night following Dynamite. The show had a 0.10 rating in 18-49, up 0.01, and was #13 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996