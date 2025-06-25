Blake Monroe on the tough period in her wrestling journey

Blake Monroe opened up on her vlog about a tough period in her wrestling journey, admitting “I felt a little dejected at the end of last year and I didn’t know it was an option for me.” Reflecting on her unexpected path, she shared, “I came to America and that was amazing. I never really thought I would be in WWE. I don’t know if I felt not good enough or there were different plans for me…” Despite her doubts, she remained inspired by the vast opportunities in wrestling: “…because wrestling is amazing and there are so many different experiences and things you can do, which is so great.”

Determined to reignite her passion, Monroe said, “I started training again. I started training at Flatbacks and training in Atlanta and I fell in love with wrestling again.” This renewed energy brought her back to form: “I felt like I was back in the game and I want to do so much more.” With support around her, she regained confidence, saying, “I spoke to my manager and people around me and they were like, ‘I believe in you.'”

Source: Blake Monroe YouTube