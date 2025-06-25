AEW interested in a Hammerstein Ballroom return, ticket sales for AEW’s All Out PPV

– AEW reportedly has plans to run the Hammerstein Ballroom again this year.

“I’ve learned through sources that they’re [AEW] going to return to the Manhattan Center, Hammerstein Ballroom this December, like they did last year to rave reviews. So New York City, around the holidays AEW will be back in the Hammerstein Ballroom for a few episodes of their TV.”

(Source: @WrestleVotes | Backstage Pass Q&A)

– According to the latest numbers for All Out, the event has distributed 8,079 tickets. The current setup for the arena is 9,776, leaving 1,697 available tickets. The report notes that this is an increase of 118 tickets sold since the last update seven days ago.

The 2024 All Out event, held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, had an attendance of 8,660.

There are currently 88 days until the show. The cheapest standard admission ticket available on the primary market is CA $52.00, with 162 tickets available on the resale market.

(Source: @WrestleTix)