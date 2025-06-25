A couple Hulk Hogan notes, current list of injured WWE superstars

– Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s new promotion Real American Freestyle has only sold 380 tickets to its debut show in Cleveland. The arena seats over 13,000.

(Source: WrestleTix)

– Hogan is opening a huge, 9000 sq/ft, $7 million bar opposite his spiritual home, Madison Square Garden.

(Source: Page Six)

– The list of injured WWE superstars right now

– Tonga Loa

– Chad Gable

– Drew McIntyre

– Kevin Owens

– Liv Morgan

– Dominik Mysterio

– Ilja Dragunov

– Tama Tonga

– Zoey Stark

– Bianca Belair

– Otis

– Rey Mysterio

– Big E

– Apollo Crews

– El Grande Americano