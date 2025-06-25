A couple Hulk Hogan notes, current list of injured WWE superstars

– Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s new promotion Real American Freestyle has only sold 380 tickets to its debut show in Cleveland. The arena seats over 13,000.
(Source: WrestleTix)
– Hogan is opening a huge, 9000 sq/ft, $7 million bar opposite his spiritual home, Madison Square Garden.
(Source: Page Six)
– The list of injured WWE superstars right now
– Tonga Loa
– Chad Gable
– Drew McIntyre
– Kevin Owens
– Liv Morgan
– Dominik Mysterio
– Ilja Dragunov
– Tama Tonga
– Zoey Stark
– Bianca Belair
– Otis
– Rey Mysterio
– Big E
– Apollo Crews
– El Grande Americano