6/25/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Toni Storm and Luther are walking backstage, but Mercedes Mone shoves him into her and beats her down. Mone slams Storm into a storage cart before bringing her into the arena. Mone throws Storm down on the entranceway and applies the Statement Maker, but Mina Shirakawa runs out to make the save, as well as referees and Luther. Mone says, “Let the games begin” and stares them all down.

The Young Bucks appear on the screen. They say Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are scheduled for a tag team match later tonight, but they used their backstage influence and that match is happening right now.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay (w/Prince Nana) vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

Strickland and Johnson start the match, and Strickland quickly takes Johnson down. Johnson comes back, but Strickland escapes a waist-lock and dodges a dropkick. Johnson dodges the House Call, and then Christian and Ospreay tag in. Christian drops Ospreay with a hurricanrana, and then follows with a dropkick and a slap across Ospreay’s face. Ospreay comes back with a kick to the face and follows with a Manhattan Drop. Strickland tags back in, and he and Ospreay double-team Christian, and then do the same to Johnson. Ospreay tags back in and goes for a cover, but Christian kicks out.

Johnson gets sent to the floor by Ospreay, and then Ospreay takes him down with a cross-body. The Bucks’ music hits, and they walk to the entranceway. Christian dropkicks Ospreay to the floor and follows with a kick to Strickland as well. Christian dives onto Ospreay on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Christian drops Ospreay with am arm-drag. Christian delivers a shot to Strickland, and then Johnson splashes onto Ospreay. Christian connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Strickland tags in and delivers shots to Christian and Johnson. Strickland delivers a Buckle Bimb to Johnson, and then connects with kicks to Christian. Strickland kicks Johnson in the face and drops Christian with a flatliner for a two count. Christian escapes Big Pressure and kicks Strickland in the face, but Strickland comes back with a hip-toss.

Ospreay and Strickland double-team Christian with a kick/brain buster combination, and then Strickland delivers the House Call for the pin fall.

Winners: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

-After the match, Strickland and Ospreay go after the Bucks, but security runs out and keeps them separated. Strickland grabs a mic and says they have had to entertain the Bucks as EVP for years now. Strickland says they aren’t going to to it anymore, and then challenges the Bucks to a tag team match at All In. Ospreay says they should up the stakes and says the Bucks should put their EVP titles on the line. Strickland dives onto everyone, and then Bucks escape backstage before giving an answer.

Kota Ibushi’s return from this past Saturday’s Collision is shown.

Backstage, the Bucks say Strickland put his hands on an AEW official and he is now suspended without pay for a week. Kazuchika Okada walks up and says he wants to introduce his new friends. Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta are with him, and the Bucks say their boss is kind of a prick. The Bucks says they have common goals of winning gold and hurting Kenny Omega, and what better way to hurt Omega than by hurting his golden lover, Ibushi. Beretta tells them to watch what he does to Ibushi tonight. Everyone except Takeshita and Okada leave, and Takeshita tells Okada to remember that this is temporary.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta (w/Rocky Romero)

They lock up and Beretta backs Ibushi into the ropes. They have a clean break, and then exchange waist-locks and front face-locks. Ibushi takes Beretta down with a snap-mare and gets a two count on a crucifix pin. Ibushi delivers a dropkick, but Romero gets on the apron to distract him. Beretta knocks Ibushi down with a forearm strike, and then delivers more strikes in the ropes. Beretta delivers a low dropkick to send Ibushi to the floor, and then Romero kicks him in the face behind the referee’s back. Beretta kicks Ibushi into the barricade and gets him back into the ring.

Beretta charges, but Ibushi dodges and delivers a powerslam. Ibushi delivers a few kicks and follows with a quick series of jabs and kicks to drop Beretta again. Ibushi connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out at two. Beretta comes back with an arm-drag and follows with a thrust kick. Beretta delivers a running knee strike and follows with a Gotch-style piledriver for a two count. Beretta delivers a few more kicks, but Ibushi comes back with palm strikes. Beretta delivers a half-and-half suplex, but Ibushi rolls through and delivers a dragon suplex.

Beretta dodges a kick, but Ibushi gets a roll-up for a two count. Beretta gets a two count on a roll-up, and then gets another on a crucifix pin. Beretta drops Ibushi with an elbow strike and a lariat, and then goes for a right hand, but Ibushi blocks it and takes Beretta down. Ibushi delivers a double stomp, but Beretta throws him into the ropes. Beretta runs the ropes, but Ibushi counters with a leaping knee strike. Ibushi delivers another knee strike to the face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kota Ibushi

-After the match, Okada comes to the ring. Okada and Ibushi stare each other down and get face-to-face. Okada backs away and leaves the ring. Excalibur announced that Ibushi and Okada will go one-on-one next Wednesday night.

Backstage, Jon Moxley says the only thing we actually have is the present moment. Moxley says Adam Page has the chance in his hands again, but he doesn’t think he will grab it. Moxley says Page is afraid to become what the world needs him to be and Page makes him absolutely sick. Moxley says a World Champion doesn’t shy away from responsibility and doesn’t take crap from anybody. Moxley says Page shies away from what he has been given and isn’t what the people think he is. Moxley says he doesn’t care who and who isn’t Page’s friend, and at All In he will show the world what the World Champion looks like while Page will be looking for another job.

Earlier today, Renee Paquette tried to interview AR Fox, but Ricochet interrupted. Ricochet said he has been searching for people to help him win gold, and he thinks Fox has what it takes. Ricochet said they should team up against JetSpeed tonight, and before Fox can answer Ricochet hugs him and says he knew he would say yes.

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

AR Fox and Ricochet vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey)

Ricochet and Knight start the match, and then all four guys brawl. Fox gets sent to the outside, and then JetSpeed double-team Ricochet for a bit. Ricochet escapes and tags in Fox, but he gets double-teamed as well. Fox comes back and sends Bailey to the floor before stomping on Knight on the apron. Fox dives onto Bailey on the outside, and then takes Knight down in the ring. Fox delivers a twisting suplex and goes for the cover, but Knight kicks out at two. Fox drops Knight with a clothesline and gets another two count while Ricochet watches from the floor.

Fox delivers a knee strike to Knight as Ricochet gets back on the apron. Knight comes back with a shot, and Ricochet gets into the ring. Ricochet and Fox get sent to the outside, and then JetSpeed drop them with dives as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fox tags back in, but he and Ricochet argue for a bit. Knight comes back with a kick to Fox’s face, and then he sends Ricochet to the floor. Bailey tags in and delivers quick kicks to Fox. Bailey delivers a round kick and connects with a running Shooting Star Press, but Ricochet breaks up the cover. Knight tags back in, and JetSpeed drop Ricochet with a double dropkick. They double-team Fox and Knight goes for the cover, but Fox kicks out at two. Bailey tags back in, but Ricochet slams him into the ring steps. Knight knocks Ricochet to the floor, and then Fox dives onto Bailey.

Fox gets Bailey into the ring, but Bailey comes back with a kick. Fox comes back and slams Bailey down from the top rope. Knight tags in, but Ricochet drops off the apron and walks away. Knight delivers a dropkick and follows with the Sky High. Knight connects with the UFO Splash on Fox and gets the pin fall.

Winners: JetSpeed

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews JetSpeed. Bailey says the AEW World Tag Team Championship has been held hostage for too long, and it’s time someone rescues them. Knight says Bailey is right and it’s time for the tag titles to come home. Knight challenges The Hurt Syndicate for a match at All In, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin attack them from hind as MJF and MVP also walk out.

Benjamin and Lashley beat JetSpeed back to ringside. Bailey gets thrown into the ring steps and the apron as Knight gets dropped on top of the barricade. Benjamin suplexes Knight on the entranceway and Bailey gets slammed as well. MJF and MVP grab a table and Benjamin puts Knight on top of it. Lashley then slams Bailey through Knight and the table. MVP says now that they have taken care of business they will officially take care of it the right way. MVP calls for the title belt and their music, and they head to the ring.

MVP says they have an official announcement and then asks if someone will finally stand up to the champs. MVP says if JetSpeed can even stand up after the beating they just received, he will be happy to give them a title match at All In. MVP then gives the mic to MJF.

MJF says he unmasked and defeated Mistico last week, but he is not hear to talk about all of his accolades and accomplishments. MVP says Washington hasn’t seen an athlete as good as MJF since the Sonics left. MJF says he will be entering a qualifying match next week for the Men’s Casino Gauntlet at All In. MJF says after he wins, he will be one step closer to what is his, the AEW World Championship. MJF says to hit their music, but Mark Briscoe’s music hits instead.

Briscoe says everyone knows MJF could listen to himself talk all night long, but the producer told him MJF was taking too long. Briscoe asks them to leave the ring so he can take care of business. MJF says he doesn’t give a damn about what time it is, because they can take up as much time as they want since they are stars. MJF says the people like Briscoe because they grew up dirt ugly and poor like him, and then tells Briscoe to leave because he will just lose if he gets in the ring.

Briscoe says MJF is hilarious, but he sees the inner turmoil inside MJF. Briscoe says the word of the day is empathy and says he thinks MJF is trying to compensate for something. Briscoe insults MJF’s manhood and says he would feel insecure next to the Syndicate too. MJF gets mad, but MVP calms him down and says they will go in the back and watch Briscoe lose.

Match 4 – Four-Way Match

Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong

Takeshita and Bandido square off, as do Briscoe and Strong. Briscoe and Strong exchange shots as Takeshita drops Bandido with a shoulder tackle. Bandido comes back with a dropkick and goes for a dive, but Takeshita dodges and sends him into the barricade. Bandido comes back and sends Takeshita into the barricade as Strong delivers a shot to Briscoe’s midsection. Briscoe kicks Takeshita through the ropes and drops Bandido with a blockbuster fromt he apron. Strong sends Briscoe into the barricade and delivers a back-breaker on top of it as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe and Strong exchange chops. Briscoe runs the ropes, but Strong comes back with a dropkick and a back-breaker. Strong clotheslines Takeshita to the floor and throws Briscoe onto him. Bandido and Strong drop each other with clotheslines, and then exchange shots. Strong runs the ropes, but Bandido counters with a cutter. Bandido goes up top, but Takeshita shoves him to the floor. Briscoe shoves Takeshita to the floor and goes for the Froggy Bow, but Strong dodges and gets a two count on a roll-up. Briscoe and Strong exchange shots again, and then Strong delivers an enzuigiri and an Olympic Slam.

Strong delivers elbow strikes, and then Takeshita kicks Strong in the face. Takeshita delivers a superplex, and then Bandido connects with a frog splash on Strong as Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow on Takeshita. Briscoe breaks up Bandido’s cover on Strong and gets a two count on Takeshita. Briscoe delivers shots to Bandido, but Bandido comes back with a clothesline. Bandido goes for 21 Plex, but Takeshita comes in and delivers a double 21 Plex to Bandido and Briscoe. Strong breaks up the pin attempt and delivers a knee strike to Takeshita. Strong delivers a gut-buster, but Takeshita comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Bandido kicks Takeshita in the face in the corner, and then delivers a knee strike. Bandido delivers the 21 Plex, but Takeshita rolls to the floor. Bandido runs the ropes, but Strong delivers a knee strike and follows with End of Heartache. Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow to Strong and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Backstage, Adam Cole issues an open challenge for the TNT Championship for any member of the Don Callis Family to answer on tomorrow night’s Collision.

Match 5 – Four-Way Match

Athena (w/Billie Starkz) vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale

Athena tries to hide behind Statlander, but Statlander throws her toward Rosa and Nightingale. Athena gets sent to the outside, and then Nightingale does as well. Rosa and Statlander go back-and-forth and Rose gets a roll-up for a two count before Nightingale breaks it up. Athena comes back in, and then Statlander delivers a shot to Nightingale. Athena sends Statlander to the corner with a hurricanrana, and then delivers a shot to Rosa as well. Athena delivers a back elbow to Nightingale in the corner and goes up top, but Statlander kicks her in the face. Rosa and Statlander climb up, but Nightingale comes over and suplexes all three women as the show heads to a commercial.