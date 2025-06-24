Update on Night of Champions, Ronda Rousey Biopic in the works, WWE Vault update

– Via @Wrestlevotes:

From the “Not Very Shocking” Department — yet very relevant: We spoke to a source scheduled to be part of WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions this weekend, who hopes the company reconsiders making the journey at this time. We will see.

– Netflix is making a Ronda Rousey biopic. Ronda herself wrote the script, based on her memoirs, and it’ll cover her journey from Olympic judo to UFC and WWE stardom.

– The WWE Vault admin just dropped a heartfelt thank you message and shared some exciting updates.