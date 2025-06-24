Reason for Raw’s earlier starting time next week

Raw next week will air two hours earlier than usual, with a special start time of 6PM ET live on Netflix around the world.

The earlier kick off is because WWE will also tape an episode of Smackdown immediately following the conclusion of Raw. This particular episode will air on Friday, July 4, which is Independence Day in the United States.

The taping will allow all the crew and Superstars to get to spend the holiday with their families.

The show is being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with fans able to leave the arena at a respectable time rather than ending at around Midnight for the double taping.

SPECIAL START TIME for #WWERaw live next Monday! 6PM ET/3PM PT

PITTSBURGH

▶️ @netflix — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025

