Kota Ibushi’s opponent announced for Dynamite, note on the All In Casino Matches

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
96

– Announced for AEW All In Texas, both the Men’s and Women’s Casino Matches will make There return.

– Announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, it will be Kota Ibushi taking on Trent Beretta.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here