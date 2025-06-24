Kota Ibushi’s opponent announced for Dynamite, note on the All In Casino Matches

– Announced for AEW All In Texas, both the Men’s and Women’s Casino Matches will make There return.
Saturday, 7/12
Arlington, TX @GlobeLifeField#AEWAllInTexas
The #CasinoGauntletMatch returns to AEW All In, July 12!
All In 2025 will feature BOTH
the Men’s Casino Gauntlet
+
the Women’s Casino Gauntlet!
The winning man + winning woman will both earn a future World Title shot! pic.twitter.com/qopG8R2WCI
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2025
– Announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, it will be Kota Ibushi taking on Trent Beretta.
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
This Wed, 6/25@ibushi_kota vs @trentylocks
After returning to AEW to stand up for @KennyOmegamanX against @TheDonCallis Family,
The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will fight vs @rainmakerXokada’s friend RPG Vice Trent Beretta
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/r1OMWRdObh
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2025