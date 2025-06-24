Katana Chance update, plus WWE’s long term plans for Saudi Arabia

– Former WWE star Katana Chance revealed that she has finally fixed her broken nose.

– During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE’s long-term deal with Saudi Arabia could include branding one of the major events there as WrestleMania. It wouldn’t replace the traditional U.S.-based WrestleMania, but could result in multiple shows carrying the WrestleMania name each year.

Alvarez pressed further, asking if that means there could be a Saudi WrestleMania and the usual WrestleMania in the United States. There could be. Okay? It’s the decision they have to make. You know what I mean? It’s like, if they do that—if they can do two WrestleManias in a year, two shows called WrestleMania in a year—actually, it’d be three because there’s gonna be two nights [of WrestleMania]. And then they could—maybe they’ll do two nights in Saudi Arabia too.