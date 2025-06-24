Katana Chance update, plus WWE’s long term plans for Saudi Arabia

– Former WWE star Katana Chance revealed that she has finally fixed her broken nose.
– During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE’s long-term deal with Saudi Arabia could include branding one of the major events there as WrestleMania. It wouldn’t replace the traditional U.S.-based WrestleMania, but could result in multiple shows carrying the WrestleMania name each year.
Alvarez pressed further, asking if that means there could be a Saudi WrestleMania and the usual WrestleMania in the United States. There could be. Okay? It’s the decision they have to make. You know what I mean? It’s like, if they do that—if they can do two WrestleManias in a year, two shows called WrestleMania in a year—actually, it’d be three because there’s gonna be two nights [of WrestleMania]. And then they could—maybe they’ll do two nights in Saudi Arabia too.
WWE should have just been sold to Saudi Arabia, seeing how WWE is trying to please and cater to the Prince of Saudi Arabia over anything or anyone else.