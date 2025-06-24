Karrion Kross reacts to being booked for Night of Champions

Karrion Kross reacts to being announced for his first WWE PLE match in over a year.
All of you online & especially live at the shows made this happen.
Stay loud for what you like and what you want to see. Keep it •positive• and they will always listen.
In closing:
I told you, I’m very big on loyalty.
When you show up for me,
I’ll show out for you.
⏳
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) June 24, 2025
What did the five fingers of @SamiZayn say to the face of @realKILLERkross?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jccrCBOUdv
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025