Changes made to Night of Champions 2025 card

There were some changes to the Night of Champions card for this weekend as announced on Raw yesterday.

Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio is unable to compete and his match against AJ Styles is officially off the card. Raw GM Adam Pearce informed Styles that when Mysterio is cleared then he can get his IC title shot.

Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross was added to the card, with Kross finally getting an opportunity to shine after constant months of support from fans. Kross has been targeting Zayn for quite a while now, reminding him that he will never be a world champion.

Also added to Night of Champions is a street fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. With Liv Morgan out of the picture for months, it looks like Raquel is steeping up to continue her fight for Judgment Day.

