John Cena was asked if he would ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe pic.twitter.com/OcK9IBBfbm — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 24, 2025

John Cena was asked if he would ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Man, this kid knew he was last, didn’t he? Yikes, you sir, you sir just became a man.” He expressed hope that if anyone from the MCU was present, they heard the question and the enthusiastic response: “Man, we’d like to see John Cena as a Marvel superhero.” Cena acknowledged the shared passion between comic book fandom and sports entertainment, saying, “Here’s what I know about comics and superheroes. They run parallel to sports entertainment fans, the fandom and the passion that I see in the superhero universe, whether it’s DC or Marvel reminds me of passionate WWE fans.”

He then shared his vision and hope for the future, wishing for unity across comic universes: “Everybody plays nice in the same sandbox. I would love Iron Man to shake hands with Superman.” He envisioned a universe where superheroes from different platforms could interact and crossover. Although he is currently affiliated with DC and would essentially have to walk into the MCU, Cena stated, “I don’t write the checks and make the parts. So right now my answer has got to be no.” Despite this, he remains optimistic about a world where all fans and characters from different universes can coexist and thrive creatively, saying, “I hope there is a world where I see all these passionate people come for comics and superheroes. I hope we can have different debates because everyone will, it’ll just give us more stories to tell and more creativity.”

Source: Fan Expo Dallas