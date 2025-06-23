WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on Netflix tonight from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

Scheduled for the show are appearances by Goldberg and Seth Rollins, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Penta, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental title, Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal match, Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal.

WWE Raw results from Monday, June 23, 2025.

WWE RAW RESULTS 6/23/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. Michael Cole then welcomes us inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. as we see various Superstars arriving for the show.

Seth Rollins And Co. Kicks Things Off

The theme for Seth Rollins hits and out comes the 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to get things started. At ringside, Cole is shown on-camera for the first time, and he is joined by Corey Graves, who is once again filling in for Pat McAfee this week.

Seth welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins. Seth asks the fans what they want as they have been giving him mixed signals. Some fans chant “CM Punk” and Seth tells them “exactly”. He says one minute they are chanting for CM Punk, the next minute it’s OTC.

The one after that they are barking for the dog and after that, they are singing his song. Seth tells them they have no idea what they want and he doesn’t care about what they want. Seth tells them they don’t know what is good for them, so they need people like him to tell them what is good for them.

Seth says he wants to try an experiment. He says even the things they think they want are because of him. He says Roman Reigns exists because of him. CM Punk says he came back to WWE because the fans chanted his name? Seth says CM Punk is back in WWE because this company wanted to cash in on how much Seth hates CM Punk.

And that is the truth. Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare. Seth says there is no second coming of Cody unless he is there to put him on the map. World Championship, he was the first. NXT Championship, he was the first. Those things exist as they are because he built them in his image.

He is the creator, he is the past, the present and this is the future of this company. Seth puts his arm around Heyman and says they know a thing or two about revolutions. Seth says every revolution faces opposition and he will deal with that diplomatically until that opposition pushes him and forces his hand.

And that is what happened to LA Knight. Seth says LA Knight stuck his nose in their business and he got a Tsunami, after Tsunami, after Tsunami for his troubles. And in a few minutes time, his dog Bron Breakker has an opportunity to do the same thing to another person who has been a thorn in their side, Penta.

Seth says there are a lot of people who think they have what it takes to exist at the very top. Champions like John Cena and Gunther, their respective challengers CM Punk, Goldberg. Or those left in the King of the Ring, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Randy Orton.

But what they fail to understand is that they are all running a race for second place. Seth points to the Money in the Bank briefcase and says that is the finish line, the end game. It has and always will be Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Penta vs. Bron Breakker

From there, Penta’s theme hits and the fire pyro erupts as the Columbus crowd explodes in the background. The masked star makes his way out for advertised one-on-one action against Bron Breakker. As he finishes his ring walk, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the match is in progress, with Breakker manhandling Penta in the early goings. Penta to the ropes and a hurricanrana takes Bron down. He gets Bron up and Penta with a spring board cross body. A kick to the side of the head and Bron is down in the corner.

Penta with the double kick and Bron rolls to the outside of the ring. Penta to the ropes but Bron gets in the ring and back drops him. Bron stomps on Penta and he lifts hit him up, landing a suplex. Bron grabs Penta but Penta with right hands.

Penta to the ropes but Bron with a back breaker. He goes for the cover but Penta kicks out. Bron throws Penta to the ropes, Bron runs the ropes and he lands a clothesline. Bron places Penta on the top rope and he hits him with a right hand, dropping Penta on the ring apron.

Bron on the second rope but Penta with chops to the chest and he gets in the ring, landing a hurricanrana. Penta with a super kick but Bron stays on his feet. Bron runs towards Penta but Penta lowers the top rope and Bron to the outside.

Penta jumps to the outside but Bron catches him, Penta lands on his feet and pushes Bron into the ring post. Penta back in the ring, he runs to the ropes and he lands a senton onto Bron on the outside of the ring. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

When the show returns, Bron throws Penta into the turnbuckle but Penta with an elbow to the face. Penta runs towards Bron but Bron lifts him up and drops him onto his knees. He goes for the cover but Penta kicks out. Bron throws him to the ropes but Penta with a kick to the leg.

Penta with chops to the chest followed by a fisherman’s suplex cover but Bron kicks out. Penta climbs the top rope, Bron goes for the Breakkensteiner off the top rope but he can’t make the jump and slips down. Bron gets back up and he lands the Breakkensteiner. He goes for the cover but Penta kicks out.

Bron to the ropes but Penta with a kick to the face. He goes for the Mexican destroyer, Bron blocks it but Penta with a DDT. Penta with the Mexican destroyer! He goes for the cover but Bron kicks out! Penta to the ropes and he lands a kick.

Penta to the ropes, he goes for a springboard off the second rope but Bron with a spear in mid air! He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Afterwards, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed comes out after the match to celebrate with Breakker. Seth approaches the ring and he tells Penta, “stay out of my way.”

Winner: Bron Breakker

Liv Morgan Update, Title Match Cancelled, Big Match Announced

We cut to last Monday’s Raw and we see Liv Morgan getting injured. Graves mentions that Liv will miss several months worth of action. We then see Adam Pearce, who is backstage talking on the phone to Nick Aldis but in comes AJ Styles.

Pearce tells AJ that Dom is hurt and the match at Night of Champions is off. AJ tells him that Dom is ducking him and he leaves the room. In come The New Day who tell him that they have an idea for a photoshoot.

He tells them he wants to talk to them about a match next week against Finn Balor and JD McDonaugh and it is official. They get angry and storm out.

Goldberg Vows To “Beat The F**k Out Of Gunther”

From there, we shoot to the pre-recorded sit-down interview between WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg and Michael Cole. Goldberg tells Cole that there was no way he was going to let Gunther disrespect him fly. He took his family as fans, trying to relax, not worry about anything.

But he steps into a verbal assault from Gunther. He says the lack of respect that night was unbelievable. Gunther disrespected him in front of his wife, son, fans and his adopted home town of Atlanta. Goldberg says he was not going to let that slide and he was going to get his revenge.

He doesn’t care if he has one foot in the grave, no one will talk to him like that and get away with it. And Gunther put himself in the spot of him wanting a match. He says Gunther was not going to get away with it. He is going to make him pay, he is going to beat the f**k out of Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Back live, Michael Cole at ringside states that he asked Goldberg if that match is his life match ever, Goldberg told him it is. Cole asked Goldberg what would happen if he wins the title in his final match, Goldberg told him that “it’s an interesting dilemma.”

Checking In With The Judgment Day

Backstage, We see The Judgment Day with Roxanne Perez. Finn says Liv would not want them just sitting around, it’s time for Dom to get cleared. Finn tells Roxanne that she will go on to become Queen of the Ring. He and JD will become new Tag Team Champions next week.

And Raquel is the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Finn tells Raquel they need her as the enforcer and the enforcer they know, would make Rhea pay for what she did last week. Dom says he misses Liv and Roxanne puts her arm on him and tells him everything will be okay. He wishes her luck on her match, she thanks him and walks away.

Bayley Not In The Mood For Lyra Valkyria

From there, we cut to a different area backstage, where we see Bayley getting ready for her match and in comes Lyra who apologizes for last week. They briefly argue and Bayley apologizes. She says this match tonight has been on her mind all week and when she beats Becky tonight, Lyra will be first in line for a title match.

WWE Queen Of The Ring Semifinals

Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez

It’s time to find out who will face Asuka in the finals of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament this weekend at WWE Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia, as we head to the ring for our final semifinal tourney tilt between Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne out of the ring and walks around. She gets back in and as they are about to lock up, she leaves and gets on the ring apron as the fans boo. Roxanne gets back in the ring and hits Jade with a slap and she slides under the ropes to the outside.

Jade to the outside and she chases Roxanne but Roxanne back in the ring. Jade gets in and Roxanne with a head lock. Jade throws her in the corner, Roxanne goes for a kick but Jade blocks it. A right hand by Jade. She lifts Roxanne up and throws her back into the corner.

Jade goes for a clothesline, Roxanne ducks and she hits Jade with a right hand. Roxanne rolls back out to the outside. Jade chases her and both women are back in the ring. Roxanne to the ropes but Jade picks her up and slams her onto the mat. A right hand by Jade and Roxanne on the ring apron.

She hangs Jade up on the second rope. Roxanne back in the ring, she runs to the ropes but Jade with a back breaker. Jade starts to do some push ups as Roxanne rolls to the outside. Jade chases her and she lands a back elbow to the mouth onto Roxanne.

She lifts her up on her shoulders and Jade begins walking up the ring steps but Roxanne lands on her feet and trips Jade up on the ring steps. Roxanne lands a dropkick on Jade’s leg which hits the steel steps. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, Perez with a chop to the back of the leg. Perez with a springboard moon sault. She goes for the cover but Jade kicks out. Roxanne with a sleeper on Jade but Jade slams her into the turnbuckle to break it up. Roxanne on the top rope and she jumps but Jade catches her and lands a fall away slam.

Jade holding her left leg but Jade with right hands and a spine buster. Jade with a chokeslam onto Roxanne. She goes for the cover but Roxanne kicks out. Jade with a super kick onto Roxanne and she goes for Jaded but Roxanne rolls her up and bridges into a cover but Jade kicks out.

Jade goes for a kick, Roxanne ducks, Jade holds her leg and Roxanne with a kick to the face. Roxanne with slam followed by a double knees to the back of the neck. She goes for the cover but Jade kicks out. Right hands by Roxanne but Jade gets to her knees.

Roxanne goes for Pop Rocks but Jade gets out of it, a kick to the face by Jade and she powerbombs her. Jade lifts Roxanne up and lands Jaded. She goes for the cover and gets the pin. After the match, Asuka comes out and has a stare down with Cargill. They meet in the Queen of the Ring finals this weekend.

Winner and ADVANCING to Queen of the Ring Finals: Jade Cargill

Rusev And Sheamus Have Words

The show heads to a commercial break after the Queen of the Ring semifinals match wraps up. When the show returns, Sheamus is with the Alpha Academy and Natalya. In comes Rusev who gets in the face of Sheamus. Rusev tells him he does his damage in the ring like a God.

He says meanwhile, Sheamus does it backstage like a snake. Sheamus says he was nothing in League of Legends, he is tired of talking. He tells Rusev it is time to put up or shut up. Rusev tells him he will make him remember this and walks away.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther Comes To The Ring

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Gunther’s theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in street clothes. He says last week was supposed to his big celebration, but instead, Bill Goldberg walked down to the ring and told him that he is “Next.”

Gunther says he did a lot of thinking, he thought about what it means to be next. Usually it means being speared, 1, 2, 3 and that’s it. He says Goldberg is the most destructive man of his generation but it’s not 1999 anymore, it’s 2025.

Right now, Gunther is the guy. He says he is the best professional wrestler in the company and the title proves it. But there is nothing Goldberg can say that will change his perception of him. And that perception is he sees a 50 year old one trick pony that cannot lace his boots.

Gunther apologizes to Goldberg’s wife and son for everything he is going to do to the man that used to be Goldberg. He says he is not like anyone he ever stepped in the ring with. It is his responsibility to make sure that the legacy and the myth of Bill Goldberg forever dies. He drops the microphone and leaves the ring.

Backstage With Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn & Karrion Kross

We shoot backstage, where we see Jackie Redmond standing by with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. She tells Jackie she just saw Bayley and Lyra conspire against her and she walks away. She stops Sami Zayn and she asks him how he is processing his loss from SmackDown.

Before Zayn could speak, in comes Karrion Kross and Scarlett. He tells Zayn he believed what he said last week but what happened was that Zayn wrestled the viper and he lost. He tells Zayn that Zayn will never be World champion. Zayn looks at him and tells him okay and he hits him with a right hand.

Zayn tells Kross he is done talking to him, he talked to Adam Pearce, their match is official. He tells Kross tik tok and walks away. Scarlett and Kross look at each other and laugh. Kross tells her he got him. They both smile as the segment wraps up.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch (C)

It’s time for championship action in what is just our third match in 90 minutes so far this week. A very determined Bayley makes her way out and heads down to the ring for her big title opportunity. As she settles inside the squared circle, the show heads to a quick pre-match break.

When the show returns, Bayley with a running knee followed by a modified side slam. She goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out. Bayley goes for Bayley to Belly but Lynch lands on her feet and lands a back drop. Both women back up and Bayley with a sunset flip into the turnbuckle.

She goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out. Bayley climbs the top rope but Lynch with right hands. Lynch climbs the second rope and she lands a suplex. She goes for the arm bar and tries to go for the Disarm her but Bayley gets out of it. Bayley goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out.

Bayley gets Lynch in the half crab but Lynch makes it to the ropes. Bayley with a forearm to the face and both men exchange right hands but Bayley with a Manhandle Slam! Lynch rolls out of the ring as Bayley was going for the cover. Bayley to the outside but Lynch throws her over the announce table.

Lynch grabs steel chairs and she places them on top of Bayley. Lynch gets back into the ring but out comes Lyra who tries to help Bayley up. Lynch to the outside and she hits Lyra with a right hand. Lynch back in the ring, Lyra on the ring apron, Bayley pulls Lyra down and gets on the ring apron.

Lynch knocks her down and Lynch with a baseball slide onto Lyra. Bayley throws Lynch over the announce table. She grabs her and throws her into the ring post. She throws Lynch into the barricade and back into the ring. Bayley climbs the top rope but in comes Lyra who hits Lynch with right hands and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via Disqualification and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

Chad Gable Pushes Penta Too Far, Pays For It

The show heads to a commercial break after the women’s title tilt wraps up. When the show returns, we shoot backstage, where we see Ivy Nile. Chad Gable walks up. Gable motivates her but Gable sees Penta.

He tells Penta that it was his pleasure to watch Bron Breakker destroy him earlier tonight. Penta pushes him, Gable goes for a right hand, Penta ducks and Penta snaps Gable’s arm. In come WWE officials who break it up. Wonder how El Grande Americano’s arm will be now?

Roxanne Perez Has Raquel Rodriguez’s Back While Liv Morgan Is Away

Inside the arena, Raquel Rodriguez is shown in the ring. And she isn’t happy. She tells Rhea Ripley that she can drag her out there with her nose ring or she can come out and get her beating. Rhea’s music hits and out she comes marching to the ring.

Rhea gets in the ring and hits Raquel with right hands. A big boot by Rhea and Raquel rolls to the outside of the ring. Rhea to the outside but Raquel spears her into the ring apron and she throws her over the time keeper’s area. Rodriguez pulls a table from under the ring.

Raquel turns around and Rhea climbs the announce table and hits her with a right hand. She throws Raquel into the ring steps. Rhea sets the table up in the ring, Rhea goes for Riptide through the table but out comes Roxanne Perez.

Rhea lifts her up and slams her face first on the turnbuckle. Rhea turns around and Raquel hits her with the Tejada Bomb through the table. Ripley remains laid out as Rodriguez and Perez embrace in the ring and stand over her. It looks like Perez has Rodriguez’s back while Liv Morgan is away.

WWE King Of The Ring Semifinals

Cody Rhodes vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot backstage where Rhea Ripley storms into Adam Pearce’s office and demands a street fight against Raquel Rodriguez. He makes it official. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross is announced officially for WWE Night Of Champions. Also, Jelly Roll will be a special guest on SmackDown on July 11 in Nashville, TN.

Inside the arena, the theme for “Main Event” Jey Uso hits and the YEET-tastic crowd gets on their feet as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way through the sea of thousands of fans inside Nationwide Arena for our final match of the evening.

As Uso finishes up his always-lengthy ring entrance, we take a look at the tourney brackets to see how everyone got where they ended up, with Uso and Cody Rhodes meeting tonight in the final semifinal tourney bout, and Randy Orton securing his spot in the finals on the other side.

He gets done the never-ending entrance, and it turns out, he’s not done after all. The fans want it again. He calls for it. The production team obliges. After the YEET’ing is finally wrapped up, we hear “thump-thump” followed by the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune.

“The American Nightmare” makes his way down to the ring and gets a nice long entrance of his own. The crowd loves him in Nationwide Arena. The two show each other respect by shaking hands and then getting after it at the sound of the bell. Cody throws Jey to the ropes but Jey with a shoulder tackle.

Jey gets back up but Cody trips him up. Both men back to their feet. Cody with an arm bar and he throws Jey to the ropes but Jey with a hip toss. Cody back up and Cody with a hip toss. Both men back up to their feet. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Cody with a figure four on Jey but Jey gets to the ropes. Cody grabs Jey by the leg but Jey with a kick to the side of the head. A right hand by Jey but Cody with a right hand. Cody to the ropes but Jey with a Samoan drop.

He goes for the cover but Cody kicks out. Jey with a sleeper but Cody gets to his feet. He gets Jey on his back and throws him to the outside of the ring. Cody to the ropes and he goes for a suicide dive but Jey with a right hand. Jey gets on the top rope but Cody with a right hand.

Cody climbs the top rope and he lands a superplex. After a slow-motion replay, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Cody in control of the offense, but not for long, as Uso starts fighting back as the crowd rallies behind him with “YEET!” chants.

Rhodes fights back and hits a picture-perfect Cody-Cutter off the ropes for a super close two-count. A loud “This is Awesome!” chant breaks out. Cody looks for a Disaster Kick, but Uso ducks it, hits the ropes and runs through Cody with a spear for a close two-count of his own.

Uso stalks Cody for another big spear, but runs into a well-timed kick from Cody instead. Cody leaps off the top-rope for a Super Cody Cutter and he hits it. He follows up with a pin attempt, but again somehow Uso kicks out at the count of two.

Cody yells “I’m sorry, Jey!” and looks for a Cross-Rhodes. Uso counters and hits Cody with Cross-Rhodes, into the cover, but only gets two. Moments later, Cody does connect with his Cross-Rhodes finisher and follows up with the cover for the 1-2-3. He embraces his pal afterwards.

It’s Cody vs. Orton in the King of the Ring finals. The two show respect and shake hands after the match. Uso raises Cody’s hand. That’s how the WWE Night of Champions “go-home” episode of WWE Raw goes off the air. Thanks for joining us.

Winner and ADVANCING to King of the Ring Finals: Cody Rhodes