WWE News and Notes

– Elayna Black revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, that prior to joining WWE she’d actually had AEW in her sights, with that being her first pick after competing on episodes of AEW Dark and due to watching the promotion, but it was ultimately WWE who reached out to her first.

– Recent photo of WWE Hall of Famer Sting with Blake Foster, the Blue Power Ranger from Power Rangers Turbo.

– Luca Crusifino has talked with Ava, he wants to prove his loyalty to Tony D’Angelo so this Tuesday on NXT, it’ll be Tony D’Angelo vs Stacks for the NXT Heritage Cup on NXT.

– The ‘Future Greats’ roster for season two of WWE LFG welcomes four new names with Michelle McCool replacing Mickie James:

• Summer Sorrell

• Trill London

• Haze Jameson

• Harlem Lewis

Not returning to compete this season are last year’s winners, Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele, as well as Troy Yearwood (Jamar Hampton), Leigh Laurel (Jin Tala), and Cutler James, who previously stepped in as a temporary replacement for BJ Ray.

– Happy 42nd Birthday to Brandi Rhodes.

– Happy 36th Birthday to Jessie McKay.