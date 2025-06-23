Wrestling Tidbits

– Carlito via X:

– For sale:

AFTER THIS, I AM OFFICIALLY DONE MILKING THE MOMENT @johncena SAID HEY TO ME ON #SMACKDOWN… Buy the shirt on @PWTees!https://t.co/dcmNCIJKfa pic.twitter.com/AcrNYrSYKF — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 23, 2025

– MJF has a message to everyone since AEW Grand Slam Mexico:

Try me anywhere. Take your best shot. Jump the guardrail. Catch me outside the hotel. I’m not worried about NOTHING! I ROCK WITH THE SYNDICATE. pic.twitter.com/jUhjzghztD — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 22, 2025

– Fantasticamania UK 2025 will return to the Hangar in Wolverhampton on October 18th:

⌛

FANTASTICAMANIA UK 2025

Lucha Libre excitement returns to the United Kingdom! On Saturday, October 18, The Hangar in Wolverhampton will host two incredible shows in one day, showcasing the very best of CMLL and RevPro. Get ready to witness the intensity of the most pic.twitter.com/dfdDPR3gpm — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 22, 2025