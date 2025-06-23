Updated card for tonight’s WWE Raw

The current card for RAW:
– Goldberg to appear and discuss GUNTHER
– GUNTHER is in the house
– Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman promo segment.
– Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso (Semi Final – King of the Ring)
– Bayley vs. Becky Lynch (IC Title)
#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Pep9TRbQgn
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 23, 2025
– Bron Breakker vs. PENTA
– Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne (Semi Final – Queen of the Ring)
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP is back and better than ever with some huge official announcements ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/RHb2fQA7OL
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2025