Updated card for tonight’s WWE Raw

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
57

The current card for RAW:

– Goldberg to appear and discuss GUNTHER

– GUNTHER is in the house

– Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman promo segment.

– Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso (Semi Final – King of the Ring)

– Bayley vs. Becky Lynch (IC Title)

– Bron Breakker vs. PENTA

– Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne (Semi Final – Queen of the Ring)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here