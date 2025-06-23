Former WWE superstar to launch her own OnlyFans account

Nixon Newell, known to #WWE fans as Tegan Nox, has announced she will launch her own OnlyFans account…

Since her WWE departure, Newell has been open about her experiences and future ambitions. She has previously called out WWE for what she described as empty promises and has stated that she is open to joining other companies, including AEW but says she been having issues to be booked by anyone.

Newell joins other former WWE stars who have found success on OnlyFans, including Cora Jade and Matt Riddle.