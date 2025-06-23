Dwayne Johnson wins Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award this past weekend at a ceremony held at the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, California, and hosted by Tyla.

Johnson won the Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie for his role as Maui in Moana 2. He beat Ben Schwartz from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Chris Hemsworth from Transformers One, Keanue Reaves from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Steve Carell from Despicable Me 4, and Will Ferrell from Despicable Me 4.

The former WWE champ was also nominated in the Favorite Movie Actor category along with Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jim Carrey but that win went to Jack Black.

