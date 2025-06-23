Dave Bautista rumored to join Road House 2 movie cast

Deadline is reporting that Dave Bautista has an offer to join the Road House 2 movie although talks between Amazon MGM Studios and himself haven’t started.

The movie will be lead by Jake Gyllenhaal, who reprises his role from the first movie, with Guy Ritchie directing.

Bautista is next appearing in The Trap House, also for Amazon MGM Studios, along with Jason Momoa.

