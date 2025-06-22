Update on Night of Champions, LA Knight/Raw note, Stephanie Vaquer on paving the way, more

– People within WWE are reportedly pushing for LA Knight to be moved to Raw. The report notes that his presence on Netflix would be viewed as “something of a refreshing change.”

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– WWE is keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East but as of right now there are no plans to move SmackDown and Night of Champions from Riyadh this upcoming weekend.

– Stephanie Vaquer (via Nikki And Brie Show) gives thanks to The Bella Twins for paving the way for the next generation of women:

“You two did a lot for the women’s division, so for me it’s important, and I appreciate you, thank you, now we can stay here, and for me its important to now do something for the next generation and the women’s division to go up more and more.”

– New Lyra Valkyria photo: