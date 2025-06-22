Released NXT talent says he requested his release

Karl Fredericks, formerly known as Eddy Thorpe, revealed he requested his release from WWE, stating he wanted to “do something —- meaningful” with his life.

He also cited frustration that WWE wouldn’t allow him to DJ for free during WrestleMania weekend in Vegas, while other talent were permitted to earn from outside ventures.

I asked for my release from WWE so I could do something fucking meaningful with my life. https://t.co/8FkVrVmlc5 — エディ•ソープ (@KarlFredericks_) June 22, 2025

No. WWE wouldn’t let me DJ for free in Vegas mania weekend. While other talent got to make money on their outside ventures. https://t.co/aYqUl4w9Gx — エディ•ソープ (@KarlFredericks_) June 22, 2025