Raw preview for tomorrow

WWE Monday Night Raw – June 23, 2025:
It is official. https://t.co/B7mlBHwCJZ
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 22, 2025
Adam Pearce announces and adds the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
• Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed are in the building
• Bron Breakker vs Penta
• Goldberg to address Saturday Nights Main Event match against Gunther
1. King of the Ring Semi-final Match – Jey USO vs Cody Rhodes
2. Queen of the Ring Semi-final Match – Jade Cargill vs Roxanne Perez.
3. Becky Lynch (C) vs Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.