Hook reveals how he got his ring name, MSNBC mentions Brody King’s anti-ICE shirt (video)

– AEW star HOOK (via Wresting) reveals how he got the name HOOK:

“MJF was involved in my inception of becoming a pro-wrestler. MJF was right there, he was with me the first day I got in the ring, he helped me fine tune ideas that I had, and it was us all together kind of spitballing different ideas for a name.

“I loved every connection that comes with the name HOOK. It’s an homage to my father, from the Red Hook Section of Brooklyn. Also the old school term to hook and stretch, hook somebody up. And I wanted something that was one word, that was short, punchy, quick, boom.

“I liked that, and I liked the way the letters looked next to each other. The H-O-O-K, because they’re almost symmetrical, but the K is kinda like a f—ed up H.

“And I just liked the way the letters looked next to each other, the punchiness of it, as well as the different connections, and it was just meant to be.”

– Brody King whilst wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt was covered by MSNBC.

Brody King wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt was covered by MSNBC. The youtube video alone has over 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours of being uploaded. Brody’s gesture is making waves pic.twitter.com/JutYCskPKc — ️️ (@KXNGAO) June 21, 2025