Harley Cameron update

Harley Cameron suffered an injury to her nose at Double or Nothing and has been taking time off ever since.

In a post on Instagram, Cameron revealed that she recently had surgery on her nose and teased her comeback.

Well I can’t see much right now… but REVENGE is starting to look really good… @aew pic.twitter.com/K70uB6hXk9 — Harley Cameron (@harleycameron_) June 21, 2025

I’ll be back (yes you must read it in the Arnold voice) pic.twitter.com/42RvbhYJID — Harley Cameron (@harleycameron_) June 19, 2025