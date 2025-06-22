Could WWE move Night of Champions?, R-Truth’s new profile photo, remembering Nancy Benoit

– In response to Saturday night’s air strikes against Iran, Jim Cornette noted:
President Donald Trump announced a successful U.S. military airstrike on three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—highlighting that a full payload was dropped on Fordow. He confirmed all planes have exited Iranian airspace safely and praised the U.S. military, declaring: “Now is the time for peace.”
Iranian state television says, ‘every American citizen or military personnel in the region is now a target’. WWE will be in Saudi Arabia next week.
Remembering Nancy “Woman” Toffoloni
This is one policy I do not agree with Trump over. Let other countries fight their own wars, with their own resources. I think Trump would have had a better negotiating hand for peace if he just let Israel and Iran deplete their stockpile against each other. Now I fear a future escalation will end with much more bloodshed. Curse the warmongers, and pray for the innocents.
“This is one policy I do not agree with Trump over.” That means you’ve turned your back on him. Good! Trump’s a warmonger. Don’t forget.
Trump never wanted to be a peace time president. No matter what he posted on social media. His ego drove him to be a wartime president. The only peace he wants between Russia and Ukraine is for Ukraine to agree to a Carthaginian peace. As for Iran and Israel, this gave Trump the chance to drop bombs and brag about showing American muscle.
Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Israel are three different countries in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is about a thousand miles away from each of them. I believe the US has a complex, but beneficial relationship with Saudi Arabia. Maybe they feel that since there is a decent distance between them and a somewhat decent, but complex relationship, it might be safe enough to hold the event in.